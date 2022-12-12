Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Jin #military service #buzz cut

BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment

09:53 December 12, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Jin, the first member of the K-pop group BTS to serve in the military, has released a photo of himself with a military haircut ahead of his enlistment.

Jin took to Weverse, an online community platform for K-pop fans, on Sunday night to post the photo with a caption, "It's cuter than I expected," according to music industry sources.

The 30-year-old vocalist will enter a boot camp of a front-line Army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers north of Seoul, on Tuesday, according to military and industry sources. After undergoing a five-week basic training program, Jin will be assigned to a local unit, they said.

The BTS member had announced his plan to serve in the military after the band's concert in the southern port city of Busan in October.

All able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

The BTS agency has requested fans refrain from visiting the boot camp to see him off, citing safety concerns possibly caused by congestion.

This photo of BTS member Jin with a military haircut was captured from Weverse, an online K-pop community platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK