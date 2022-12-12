Go to Contents
Loona to return next month as 11-member group without Chuu

10:51 December 12, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Loona will drop a new album next month for the first time as an 11-member group following the expulsion of Chuu, its agency said Monday.

The album set to hit music services on Jan. 3 will mark the first release from the group since "Flip That" in June.

Last month, Block Berry Creative announced that Chuu, whose real Korean name is Kim Ji-woo, will be expelled from the 12-piece band for alleged verbal abuse against staff.

But the expulsion triggered a controversy as a spate of staff members and industry insiders who worked with her took to online communities to defend her.

Chuu has also practically denied the allegation, saying she has done nothing to feel ashamed of.

This image provided by Block Berry Creative shows K-pop girl group Loona will return with a new release on Jan. 3, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

