Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning, as investors worried about the United States' monetary policy direction and a global economic downturn ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 18.70 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,370.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened lower and had been under downward pressure on heavy selling by foreign and institutional investors.
The Fed is widely expected to downshift to a 50-basis point hike during this week's rate-setting meeting from its previous 75 basis point increases. But Chair Jerome Powell has stressed the need to maintain aggressive tightening for the time being to curb inflation, stoking recession fears.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.49 percent, and chip giant SK hynix sank 0.98 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions dropped 2.33 percent, and Samsung SDI lost 0.16 percent.
Bio shares also lost ground, with Samsung Biologics decreasing 1.57 percent and Celltrion falling 1.55 percent.
But carmakers rose, with top automaker Hyundai Motor going up 0.31 percent and its affiliate Kia inching up 0.15 percent.
No. 1 chemical firm LG Chem also rose 0.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,312.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 11.40 won from the previous session's close.
