Han River parks to open sledding hills for first time since pandemic
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Two parks along the Han River in Seoul will operate sledding hills from Dec. 23 through Feb. 12, city officials said Monday.
Ttukseom Han River Park will open its sledding hill for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the Hangang Project Headquarters of the Seoul metropolitan government said.
A newly established sledding hill at Jamwon Han River Park will also open for the first time.
It has separate smaller slopes for children under the age of 6 and other facilities for fun winter activities.
The sledding hills will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fee is 6,000 won (US$4.60).
