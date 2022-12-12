Lee Jung-jae, Kim Yu-na, Hwang Sun-woo to win 2023 Korea Image Awards
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Actor Lee Jung-jae, figure skating legend Kim Yu-na and teen swimming phenomenon Hwang Sun-woo were chosen as winners of the annual Korea Image Awards for next year in recognition of their efforts to promote Korea abroad, an organization that presents the awards said Monday.
According to a list of winners announced by the Seoul-based nonprofit Corea Image Communications Institute (CICI), Lee will win the Korea Image Stepping Stone Award for contributing to improving the global image of Korea by winning best drama series actor at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards in the United States for his role in the global drama sensation "Squid Game" and making a directorial debut with the film "Hunt."
Kim, South Korea's most successful figure skater in history, was named the winner of the Korea Image Cornerstone Award for her continued contribution to enhancing the global image of Korea.
She won the gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and the silver at the 2014 Sochi Games. After her retirement in 2014, she has played an active role in various fields, including serving as an honorary ambassador for South Korea's bid to host the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
The Korea Image Budding Youth Award for young talents under 20 will go to Hwang. He won a silver medal in the men's 200m freestyle at the FINA World Championships in Budapest in June with a national record time.
The awards ceremony is set to take place on Jan. 11 at InterContinental Seoul Coex in southern Seoul.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)