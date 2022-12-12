Go to Contents
Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats hold virtual talks: ministry

16:33 December 12, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China held virtual consultations Monday to discuss pending bilateral issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Park Jin held the talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to follow up on what was discussed in summit talks between their leaders -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and President Xi Jinping -- in Indonesia last month.

During the Bali talks, Yoon requested Beijing play a more proactive and constructive role in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program. Xi expressed his support for Yoon's "audacious" initiative to provide Pyongyang with massive economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization steps.

Park and Wang met in person in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao in August.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (L) poses for a photo with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, prior to their talks in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao on Aug. 9, 2022, in this file photo provided by the South Korean foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

