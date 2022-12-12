(LEAD) Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats agree on communication for momentum in bilateral summit diplomacy: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China agreed during their virtual talks Monday to communicate closely with each other for continued momentum in bilateral summit diplomacy between the two sides, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, shared the same view that the summit between the leaders of the two nations -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and President Xi Jinping -- in Bali last month served as an "important milestone" in opening the new era of Seoul-Beijing ties based on mutual respect and benefits, it said.
They agreed to work together for the "smooth" implementation of the summit agreement and have "close communication" to maintain the momentum in bilateral summit diplomacy, including Xi's visit to South Korea, it added without elaborating whether or when the president will make a trip here.
Wang reaffirmed Beijing's stated commitment to playing a "constructive role" in dealing with the Korean Peninsula affairs, which diplomatically means the North Korea issues.
Park also asked for Beijing's support in Seoul's "audacious" initiative to provide Pyongyang with massive economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization steps and South Korea's efforts toward dialogue with the North Korea.
Park and Wang met in person in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao in August.
