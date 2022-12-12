Ex-nat'l football coach Bento to leave S. Korea on Tuesday

Earlier this month, the 53-year-old native of Portugal coached South Korea to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar, for the country's third appearance in the knockouts. They began the tournament with a goalless draw against Uruguay and then suffered a 3-2 loss to Ghana. Bento's team then rallied for a dramatic 2-1 win over Portugal, which, combined with a 2-0 win by Uruguay over Ghana, sent South Korea into the last 16 on a tiebreaker.