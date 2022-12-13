(Yonhap Interview) Russian nuke threat won't shift Ukraine's course of action in war: Kyiv official
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Russia's nuclear threat won't change Ukraine's course of action in the ongoing war between the two nations, a senior Kyiv official said, stressing the resolve to fight "as long as it requires to liberate our country" on the back of support from South Korea and other nations.
Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul earlier this week, amid concerns that Russia could resort to nuclear arms to make up for losses in the conflict that started with its invasion in February.
"Yes, we are concerned about the possibility, maybe, of nuclear deployment. But nevertheless, it is not in our calculation to change our course because of the threat," he said while in Seoul to attend a security forum. "We will continue as long as it requires to liberate our country."
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country could introduce what he called a U.S. concept of a "preemptive strike." Days earlier, he warned the risk of nuclear conflict was "rising," but Moscow would not use nuclear arms first.
Havrylov claimed any nuclear scenario would pose a headache to Russia, while portraying Moscow's nuclear rhetoric as a "psychological pressure" tactic against Ukraine and its partners at a time when it is "losing the war on the ground."
"They are also afraid of a nuclear scenario because they don't know exactly what the consequences to them (would be)," he said. "We will fight in any case. ... With nuclear, biological or chemical ... it doesn't matter because it's about a survival of the nation."
He bluntly rejected the idea of cutting any deal with Russia at this phase of war, raising doubts over its credibility.
"Everybody understands that there should be no deal with Russia because if we signed some kind of deal with them, then the situation (will be) different," he said. "They will concentrate more efforts to go farther inside Ukraine later. We know that from the history of relations with Russia."
Stressing "the initiative is now with us" in the war, the Ukrainian official expressed his appreciation for the influx of outside support, such as humanitarian aid and weapons, not to mention international unity against Russia's aggression.
Still, Ukraine needs arms support, including air defense systems, long-range precision strike weapons and situational awareness platforms to protect the country's infrastructure, along with aid for parts, repairs and maintenance, he said.
Havrylov also expressed hope that Seoul could provide his country with "humanitarian" demining equipment and training to help once displaced Ukrainians return back home safely across border areas now strewn with land mines.
Touching on Seoul's position against direct weapons support to Ukraine, the official voiced his government's "understanding."
"We respect the policy of the Korean government, which restricts the direct sale from Korea to Ukraine or other nation which is at war," he said. "So that's why we are not insisting on direct sales with the Korean government."
Asked if he has any intelligence on the claim that North Korea has been supplying artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine, the official said he doesn't have "full" information on that.
"If it has really taken place, at the same time, we should never be surprised if Russia addressed other countries to get the equipment and ammunition they really need now," he said.
Commenting on a flurry of speculation on when the war would end, Havrylov said, "History teaches us nobody knows" but voiced confidence that Ukraine will emerge victorious.
"I am confident that we can prevail," he said. "We are, maybe, more concerned about the disaster of Russia -- the consequences of the disintegration of this huge country for regional security, not only in Europe but also in this part of the world."
Regarding whether Ukrainians have regrets over the decision to abandon Soviet-era nuclear arms under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Havrylov said it is a bygone affair that receded into history.
"We have to concentrate our efforts on today's challenges and tomorrow's history," he said.
He characterized the ongoing war as a struggle to "protect freedom and defend the values."
"People understand that you have to pay with everything you have for the freedom and for the free society, and there is no choice because in the other case, you will be either the slave or part of the totalitarian regime," he said.
Despite South Korea's decision not to supply arms, the official sees the great potential for the Asian partner's role in facilitating Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.
"We'll have the destruction of our industry and a lot of veterans of the war who will require rehabilitation," he said. "We also need to concentrate on reforming our industry. ... There is a place for all countries, including South Korea, to take part."
