Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:10 December 13, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Weekly cap on 12-hour additional work to be revised (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party leader candidates turn to wooing conservative party members (Kookmin Daily)
-- Owners of 2 homes to be exempt from additional taxation in paying comprehensive real estate tax (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to work on making 52-hour workweek flexible, reducing peak wage system (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to push for raising 52-hour workweek to up to 69 hours (Segye Times)
-- Yoon gov't unveils labor reform blueprint on extending worker dispatch contracts, revising holiday pay (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to push for making 52-hour workweek flexible (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Move to cut labor hours goes backward; 80-hour workweek may become possible (Hankyoreh)
-- Carbon reduction in Seoul down only 8 pct while London cut it 39 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Imminent 52-hour workweek rule prompts outcry from SMEs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S. ink 'alliance on next-generation small reactors' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North chooses guns over butter (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Winter resurgence worries escalate as Seoul mulls lifting mask mandate (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Beijing agree to aim for summit in S. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK