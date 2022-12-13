Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Weekly cap on 12-hour additional work to be revised (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party leader candidates turn to wooing conservative party members (Kookmin Daily)
-- Owners of 2 homes to be exempt from additional taxation in paying comprehensive real estate tax (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to work on making 52-hour workweek flexible, reducing peak wage system (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to push for raising 52-hour workweek to up to 69 hours (Segye Times)
-- Yoon gov't unveils labor reform blueprint on extending worker dispatch contracts, revising holiday pay (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to push for making 52-hour workweek flexible (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Move to cut labor hours goes backward; 80-hour workweek may become possible (Hankyoreh)
-- Carbon reduction in Seoul down only 8 pct while London cut it 39 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Imminent 52-hour workweek rule prompts outcry from SMEs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S. ink 'alliance on next-generation small reactors' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North chooses guns over butter (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Winter resurgence worries escalate as Seoul mulls lifting mask mandate (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Beijing agree to aim for summit in S. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)