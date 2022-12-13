(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 13)

There is little doubt that Lee should either voluntarily resign or be dismissed by Yoon in consideration of the scale of the crowd crush fatalities and its devastating impact on the victims' families. After all, Lee is in charge of ensuring the overall safety of the Korean people, and it is difficult to say that he did his part faithfully in various respects in connection with the Itaewon crowd crush. When similar disasters took place in the past, minister-level officials in a similar position took responsibility and resigned for political and ethical reasons.