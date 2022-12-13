(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 13)

A wave of change is sweeping across the labor front. Younger workers have become defiant against the contentious and political direction of the umbrella union. The union of steelmaking giant Posco has bolted out of the Korea Metal Workers' Union under the KCTU. A third union at Seoul Metro raised its voice against the strike. The union dubbed Allbaleun (meaning "upright" in Korean) was launched by young workers in their 20s and 30s in August last year. Younger employees want to restrict negotiating terms to wage and labor issues and divorce from political affairs.