S. Korea, U.S. agree to continue 'constructive' discussions on IRA issue: ministry

Lee used the session to explain again South Korea's position on the IRA, which was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in August. It calls for up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles (EVs) assembled only in North America. Concerns have grown that South Korea's leading carmakers -- Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. -- could lose ground in the U.S. market, as they assemble their EVs at domestic plants for export there.