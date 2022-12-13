Go to Contents
Plane ticket sales more than triple in November: Interpark

10:18 December 13, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce company Interpark Corp. said Tuesday its sales of plane tickets more than tripled in November from a year earlier on the back of pent-up demand for travel.

Interpark said sales of plane tickets booked on its website amounted to 121.2 billion won (US$92.8 million) in November, up 203 percent on-year.

The figure is more than 15 percent higher compared with November 2019, the company added.

Interpark attributed such results to seasonal factors and pent-up demand as Japan resumed visa-free entry for individuals in October.

Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, is full of travelers on Dec. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

