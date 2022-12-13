Go to Contents
KBO's Eagles re-sign pitcher Pena

11:13 December 13, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced Tuesday they will bring back right-hander Felix Pena for his second season.

The Eagles said Pena agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to US$850,000. He will make $550,000 in annual salary and will receive $100,000 as a signing bonus. He can make an additional $200,000 in incentives.

In this file photo from Sept. 14, 2022, Felix Pena of the Hanwha Eagles pitches against the KT Wiz during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Pena was a midseason arrival in 2022 and went 5-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 13 starts. His season ended prematurely on Sept. 20, when he suffered a broken nose after being struck by a line drive.

Pena finished the season on a strong note, pitching to a 2.70 ERA with 28 strikeouts over his final 23 1/3 innings before his unfortunate injury.

The Eagles have decided not to re-sign one other foreign pitcher from 2022, Yefry Ramirez.

The Eagles finished in last place in each of the past three seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization.

