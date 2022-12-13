Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Tuesday morning ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate-setting meeting and the release of key inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 4.58 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,377.60 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened markedly higher as investor sentiment was buoyed by overnight gains on Wall Street. But early gains were erased and the index had moved within a tight range.
Investors are awaiting the results of the Fed's two-day meeting set to begin Tuesday (U.S. time), where it is widely expected to deliver a 50-basis point hike, compared to its previous 75 basis point increases.
But Chair Jerome Powell has stressed the need to maintain aggressive tightening for the time being to curb inflation.
The U.S. will also release the November consumer price index on Tuesday, which would shape its monetary policy for next year.
In Seoul, big-cap shares traded mixed.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.34 percent, while chip giant SK hynix shed 0.25 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.5 percent, and Samsung SDI skidded 0.46 percent. No. 1 chemical firm LG Chem lost 0.64 percent.
Bio shares gathered ground on news that major countries suffer shortage of antibiotics and other drugs. Samsung Biologics grew 0.61 percent, and Celltrion surged 1.98 percent.
But carmakers fell, with top automaker Hyundai Motor losing 0.31 percent and its affiliate Kia sinking 1.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,306.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.25 won from the previous session's close.
