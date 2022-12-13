Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #defense innovation committee

S. Korea to create presidential defense innovation committee

16:02 December 13, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet approved a presidential decree Tuesday to establish a defense innovation committee, the defense ministry said, highlighting the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's policy focus on building a stronger military based on cutting-edge technologies.

The presidential committee, if established, will be tasked with formulating plans for defense innovation, facilitating interagency coordination and cooperation among the private and public sectors, and securing related budgets.

President Yoon will chair the committee while his national security adviser, defense minister and defense experts will serve as its members, according to the ministry.

The ministry has been pushing for the Defense Innovation 4.0 aimed at harnessing advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to address a potential troop shortage as the result of the country's low birthrate, and bolster overall defense capabilities.

This file photo, released June 10, 2022, by the Army, shows soldiers of the Army TIGER trial unit armed with high-tech equipment at its 25th Division in Yangju, 25 kilometers south of Seoul. TIGER is short for the transformative innovation of ground forces enhanced by the Fourth Industrial Revolution technology. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK