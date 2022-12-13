Go to Contents
S. Korea to offer US$3 mln to Ukraine to help overcome severe cold weather

15:58 December 13, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to contribute US$3 million worth of additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine to assist the people of the war-torn nation in coping with severe cold weather during the winter, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The plan will be officially announced at an international conference on assisting Ukraine's private recovery scheduled to be held Tuesday (local time) in Paris, according to the ministry.

"We expect our support will be of practical help to the people of Ukraine and its refugees, and we plan to continue providing humanitarian aid in the future," the ministry said.

This file photo shows Park Yong-min (R), South Korean deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, and Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko posing for photos in front of humanitarian aid items prepared to be flown to Ukraine at Incheon International Airport on Dec. 9, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

