Yoon, first lady send cards, donations to 15 charities
17:06 December 13, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee sent greeting cards and donations to 15 charities to mark the season, his office said Tuesday.
"The warmth you share is the light and hope of society," they wrote in the card. "The government will add our strength to your efforts to deliver love and hope so that no one is left out. Let us go together toward a better future based on a spirit of solidarity."
The cards and donations were delivered by the president's aides.
The 15 charities included the Community Chest of Korea, the Korean Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
