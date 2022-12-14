Go to Contents
07:03 December 14, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says expanded coverage from 'Mooncare' led to waste of financial resources (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon begins reforming national health insurance (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution summons ex-presidential official over slain official case (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon hints at scrapping health insurance policy of Moon gov't (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon officially announces 'Mooncare' (Segye Times)
-- Democracy killed by fake news (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Age of newborns' annual income at 10 million won (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's close aides positioned at state-owned companies, financial firms (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Artificial sun' makes breakthrough (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Stock companies issue more ELBs, DLBs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Mooncare' led to waste of financial resources: Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nuclear envoys vow to tackle North's threats (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea-China talk exposes lingering difference over NK (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's only university department teaching 'Go' faces closure (Korea Times)
(END)

