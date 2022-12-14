Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says expanded coverage from 'Mooncare' led to waste of financial resources (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon begins reforming national health insurance (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecution summons ex-presidential official over slain official case (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon hints at scrapping health insurance policy of Moon gov't (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon officially announces 'Mooncare' (Segye Times)

-- Democracy killed by fake news (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Age of newborns' annual income at 10 million won (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's close aides positioned at state-owned companies, financial firms (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Artificial sun' makes breakthrough (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Stock companies issue more ELBs, DLBs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Mooncare' led to waste of financial resources: Yoon (Korea Economic Daily)

