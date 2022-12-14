(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 14)

Kepco has suffered a severe shortage of funds due to the previous administration's policy to phase out cheap nuclear energy while freezing electric rates. Its operating loss was an accumulated 21 trillion won ($16 billion) up to the third quarter of this year. The state-owned corporation had to cope with the shortage of funds through the issue of debentures. Its cumulative amount of bond issuance is expected to snowball from 38 trillion won last year to 72 trillion won this year to more than 100 trillion won next year, far exceeding the current statutory issue limit. Raising the limit has become inevitable. If the issue limit is not raised, Kepco will be unable to issue bonds as needed and will likely default on its debt.