Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #jobless rate-November

S. Korea adds 626,000 jobs on-year in November

08:05 December 14, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea added jobs for the 21st straight month in November, data showed Wednesday, but the growth continued to slow for the sixth month in a row amid concerns over an economic recession.

The number of employed people stood at 28.4 million last month, up some 626,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The November figure marked a slight drop from the on-year rise of 677,000 tallied in the previous month.

South Korea's jobless rate fell 0.3 percentage point on-year to 2.3 percent in November, the data showed.

The South Korean economy faces concerns over a recession amid inflation and weak exports.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 5 percent last month from a year earlier in November, compared with a 5.7 percent increase in October, separate data showed earlier.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK