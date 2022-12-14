Over 10,000 illegal immigrants leave S. Korea through crackdown
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- More than 10,000 illegal immigrants left South Korea through a crackdown and the voluntary departure program in October and November, the Ministry of Justice said Wednesday.
The government has resumed its crackdown on foreigners staying or working illegally here since October after a pause due to COVID-19, the ministry said.
The crackdown was mainly conducted in fields that can cause social harm, such as entertainment and massage services, and in industries closely linked to local people's jobs, such as logistics and delivery, it noted.
A total of 3,865 illegal immigrants were caught in the crackdown and 3,281 of them were forced or ordered to leave the country, the ministry said. By nationality, Thailand had the most at 1,441, followed by Vietnam with 814, China with 587 and Mongolia with 165.
The ministry said an additional 7,378 illegal immigrants left the country through the voluntary departure program, in which a fine exemption and suspension of entry restrictions are granted.
