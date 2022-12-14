Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning on eased inflation woes
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hope for a slowdown in aggressive monetary tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 18.52 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,390.92 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, and maintained the upward momentum on buying by institutions and foreigners.
The consumer price index for November rose 0.1 percent from the previous month and 7.1 percent on-year, while economists forecast a 0.3 percent on-month increase and a 7.3 percent on-year rise. The data raised hope that inflation is peaking.
Investors are awaiting the results of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting set to be available on Wednesday (U.S. time) and the message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
In Seoul, most blue chips traded higher.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.01 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution grew 0.40 percent.
Samsung SDI surged 2.95 percent. No. 1 chemical firm LG Chem advanced 2.57 percent.
Bio shares also gathered ground, with Samsung Biologics increasing 1.95 percent and Celltrion jumping 1.96 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor went up 1.88 percent and its affiliate Kia rose 1.12 percent.
But chip giant SK hynix shed 0.73 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,299.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.50 won from the previous session's close.
