Shinsegae, KT to partner in digitization of retail
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Retailer Shinsegae Group and local telecom giant KT Corp. said Wednesday they will work together in the digital transformation of shopping, logistics and land development.
Shinsegae and KT signed a partnership deal earlier in the day to join hands in five sectors: customer management, logistics, land development, online shopping and marketing.
Shinsegae plans to utilize the cloud and artifical intelligence infrastructure of KT to enhance management of fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery services at its big-box store, E-Mart Traders.
In particular, it will employ technology developed by KT's logistics subsidiary Lolab to automate various steps of its fulfillment services. Lolab, founded in 2021, provides AI-based logistics and a delivery management platform.
Shinsegae and KT said they will also join hands in new land development projects.
Shinsegae could use KT's telecommunication network and other technologies, including autonomous driving systems and urban air mobility, at new shopping complexes, the retailer said.
"This partnership is aimed at facilitating a future-forward digital ecosystem that removes the boundary between online and offline," E-Mart CEO Kang Heui-seok said.
E-Mart, owned by Shinsegae Group, is a major discount retailer in South Korea. It also operates E-Mart Traders and the emart24 convenience store chain.
