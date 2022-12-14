SK Biopharm poised to transform into global health care solutions provider
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Wednesday it aims to transform into a global health care solutions provider based on the successful rollout of its anti-epilepsy treatment.
"SK Biopharm is to become a world-leading health care solutions company that provides comprehensive services to monitor and detect occasional seizures in epilepsy patients," Vice President Hwang Sun-gwan said in a press conference.
"To achieve the goal, we will strengthen our digital business model and take the lead in building the ecosystem."
SK Biopharm has developed cenobamate, the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults, and won approval from the U.S. and European drug authorities. It is sold under the brand names Xcopri in the United States and Ontozry in Europe.
The company said it has developed five new wearable devices -- smart glasses, a portable gadget, a headband, earbuds and a headset -- and mobile application under "Project Zero" as part of its strategy to integrate its pharmaceutical capabilities with digital technology like artificial intelligence (AI).
The devices, which will be unveiled at the upcoming International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month in Las Vegas, collect users' brain waves, electrocardiograms and body movements.
Its mobile application, Zero App, linked to the devices, analyzes the data through AI and gives a preemptive warning for possible seizures, while the user is also told to take medicine at the right time.
The company said the devices and mobile app will create synergy with its anti-epilepsy drug and help the company lead its digital transformation.
"SK Biopharm will make more efforts to develop new digital treatments for other neurological disorders like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, depression, schizophrenia and Alzheimer's," the official said.
