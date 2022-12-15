3 companies to recall over 50,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Volkswagen Group Korea and Tesla Motors Korea will voluntarily recall more than a combined 50,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The three companies are recalling 50,452 units of 68 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include software problems in the rear camera of Volkswagen Group Korea's Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium sedan, software problems in the rear lights of Tesla's Model Y model and a faulty parking brake system in Hyundai's County Electric bus, the statement said.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)