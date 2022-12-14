Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
PYEONGTAEK -- The U.S. military launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday, adding a new warfighting tool in line with its push to build "multi-domain" operational capabilities.
The creation of the U.S. Space Forces Korea, a component unit of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), came as Seoul and Washington are strengthening security coordination against increasingly complex North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
-----------------
Bereaved families of Itaewon crush victims set up mourning altar near accident site
SEOUL -- Bereaved families of those killed in the deadly Itaewon crowd crush opened a mourning altar near the site of the tragedy Wednesday, claiming the government failed to take steps honoring the victims, such as setting up a memorial.
The launch of the mourning shrine at Itaewon Square came nearly 1 1/2 months after the deadly crowd crush that killed 158 people as angry bereaved families ratcheted up calls for an "unrestrained" investigation into the bungled government response to the accident and a formal apology from President Yoon Suk-yeol.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares rise to 1-week high on eased U.S. inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished over 1 percent higher Wednesday as a slowdown in U.S. inflation boosted hope for the Federal Reserve's less aggressive monetary tightening. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.13 point, or 26.85 percent, to close at 2,399.25, ending a two-day losing streak.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. general stresses commitment to keep 'peak'-level readiness through 'realistic' training
SEOUL -- The chief of the U.S. special operations unit in South Korea highlighted its "100 percent" commitment Wednesday to keeping military readiness at the "peak" level through "realistic" training amid growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin, the commander of the Special Operations Command-Korea (SOCKOR), made the remarks, pointing to his unit's challenging training programs, like the Exercise Teak Knife designed to maximize troop readiness for various commando missions.
-----------------
Chinese envoy questions S. Koreans' view on Xi's possible 'reciprocal' visit
SEOUL -- The top Chinese envoy here indicated Wednesday that he has reservations about the possibility of President Xi Jinping making a "reciprocal" visit to South Korea anytime soon.
South Korean officials apparently hope that Xi will visit here at an early date in return for Moon Jae-in's trip to his country in 2017 and 2019 as South Korea's leader.
-----------------
European golf tour to hold tournament in S. Korea in April 2023
SEOUL -- The men's top European golf tour announced Wednesday it will host a tournament in South Korea in April 2023.
The DP World Tour, formerly called the European Tour, said it will mark its return to South Korea for the first time since 2013 with the inaugural Korea Championship. It will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA), and will be played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul. The DP World Tour had earlier announced the Korean event will run from April 27 to 30, and further details of the US$2 million tournament will be unveiled later.
-----------------
Shinsegae, KT to partner in digitization of retail
SEOUL -- Retailer Shinsegae Group and local telecom giant KT Corp. said Wednesday they will work together in the digital transformation of shopping, logistics and land development.
Shinsegae and KT signed a partnership deal earlier in the day to join hands in five sectors: customer management, logistics, land development, online shopping and marketing.
