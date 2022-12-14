The DP World Tour, formerly called the European Tour, said it will mark its return to South Korea for the first time since 2013 with the inaugural Korea Championship. It will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA), and will be played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul. The DP World Tour had earlier announced the Korean event will run from April 27 to 30, and further details of the US$2 million tournament will be unveiled later.

