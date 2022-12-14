Key suspect in high-profile development scandal attempts suicide
SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- A key suspect in a high-profile real estate corruption scandal attempted suicide, but his injuries were not life-threatening, fire authorities said Wednesday.
Kim Man-bae, the owner of the controversial asset management company Hawcheon Daeyou, tried to kill himself inside a car in Suwon, south of Seoul, according to a 119 emergency call made by his lawyer at around 9:50 p.m.
Emergency responders moved Kim to a hospital in the city. He is said to have sustained injuries in his neck.
Police said they will investigate the incident.
Kim stands trial on charges of bribery, embezzlement and breach of trust in connection with a highly lucrative land development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, in which close aides of Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, have also been involved.
He was arrested in November last year but was released on Nov. 24 after the period of his detention expired.
