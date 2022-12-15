Over 1,600 hacking attempts against industry, energy fields detected this year: data
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major industry, trade and energy public agencies have suffered more than 1,600 hacking attempts so far this year, the industry ministry said Thursday.
A total of 1,603 hacking attempts targeting 53 institutions in the industry, trade and energy sector were detected for the first 11 months of this year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
No information leakage or damage has been reported, it added.
The ministry did not disclose other details, including the names of the institutions.
The ministry has been operating a special task force on cyber crimes since March in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and other global uncertainties.
