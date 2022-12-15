Motion calling for parliamentary consent to arrest opposition lawmaker submitted to Nat'l Assembly
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry has submitted a request for the National Assembly's consent to arresting Rep. Noh Woong-rae of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on bribery charges, parliamentary officials said Thursday.
The four-term DP lawmaker has been under prosecution investigation on charges of receiving a total of 60 million won (US$46,000) before and after the 2020 parliamentary election from a businessperson in return for providing business favors.
The alleged bribe is suspected to have been used for Noh's electioneering, according to prosecutors.
Noh has flatly denied the allegations, accusing the prosecution of political machinations.
According to law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while the parliament is in session. The prosecution must obtain parliament's consent to detain lawmakers.
The motion to lift the arrest immunity must be reported at the earliest plenary session to take place and put to a vote between 24 to 72 hours upon its submission.
The National Assembly may hold a plenary session later Thursday to pass the government budget proposal for next year, though it may be postponed due to a standoff between rival parties.
Noh is the fourth lawmaker to face an arrest during the current National Assembly that kicked off in May 2020.
Parliament had given consent to arresting DP Rep. Jeong Jeong-soon, independent lawmaker Lee Sang-jik and the ruling People Power Party Rep. Jung Chan-min in the three previous cases.
Jeong and Lee lost their parliamentary seats.
A lawmaker loses his or her seat if given a confirmed prison term or a fine of more than 1 million won for violating the election and political fund laws. The same applies when a lawmaker gets a finalized prison or a suspended prison term in a criminal case.
