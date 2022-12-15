S. Korean stock markets hold this year's last session on Dec. 29
14:13 December 15, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stock markets will hold their last trading for this year on Dec. 29, the bourse operator said Thursday.
The Korea Exchange (KRX) said that the main bourse KOSPI and the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ markets will kick off their first trading for next year on Jan. 2.
On the first trading day of 2023, they will open at 10 a.m., one hour later than the usual opening, but their closing time will remain unchanged at 3:30 p.m., the KRX said.
