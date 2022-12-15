Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #court

Appellate court upholds life sentence for man for murdering ex-girlfriend's mother

17:01 December 15, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for a 26-year-old man for killing his former girlfriend's mother after having a grudge for reporting rape charges against him.

The Seoul High Court approved a district court's earlier sentence of life imprisonment for Lee Seok-joon for multiple charges, including revenge murder and seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend's younger brother.

Lee was found guilty of stabbing his former girlfriend's 49-year-old mother to death and inflicting serious injuries on her 14-year-old brother at their home in southern Seoul last December.

At the time, Lee was under police investigation for detaining and raping his former girlfriend after her mother reported the case.

Lee committed the murder by impersonating a parcel delivery man after finding out where she lived through an illegal detective agency.

This file photo taken Dec. 17, 2021, shows stalking murder suspect Lee Seok-joon (C) leaving the Seoul Songpa Police Station to be transferred to the prosecution. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK