Yoon says reforms in pensions, labor, education are essential
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday that reforming the pension, labor and education systems are essential for the nation's sustainability and called for every effort to make it happen.
Yoon spoke about a wide range of social and economic issues as he presided over a meeting held to check the progress on his administration's top 120 policy tasks at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.
The session was held under three themes -- the economy, non-capital area regions and reforms -- and brought together Cabinet members, public officials and 100 members of the public to exchange questions and answers on pressing issues.
"Reforms are unpopular, but we must see them through without avoiding them," Yoon said during the session aired live on national television.
"The three major reforms are absolutely essential for our country's sustainability and are meant for our future generations," he said, referring to the areas of pensions, labor and education.
He especially stressed the importance of reforming the labor sector, saying labor issues could destroy both politics and the economy if they become sources of political strife.
He said the recent weekslong strike by cargo truckers hurt both the people and businesses, and that in order to stabilize relations between labor and management, the rule of law must be established.
"I'm sure the people watched and thought to themselves that such a culture cannot continue," he said.
On crimes against women, such as the murder of a woman in a subway station earlier this year, Yoon said there need to be more thorough institutional and legal measures to respond firmly and provide necessary assistance to the victims.
He also talked about his government's plan to revamp the national health insurance system, saying the aim is to remove moral hazards and create a "just" insurance scheme.
"The health insurance system operates so that when I or someone in my family is affected by a costly and serious disease, we can receive proper treatment without worrying about money and regain our health, so we're trying to normalize it according to its original purpose," he said.
The session was the first of its kind under the Yoon administration.
The presidential office said a second session will be held in the first half of next year to look into foreign policy, national security and other topics that were not covered Thursday.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)