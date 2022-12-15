Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #subway train #KORAIL

Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours

22:27 December 15, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul subway train malfunctioned and stopped over a bridge on the Han River on Thursday, leaving some 500 passengers trapped and stranded for two hours, according to officials.

The Line 1 subway train heading toward Noryangjin Station from Yongsan Station in central Seoul malfunctioned and halted on the Hangang Railroad Bridge at 7:58 p.m.

The state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) is currently towing the train with another railcar. Other rail operations were also affected due to the incident.

This file photo, taken Dec. 1, 2022, shows people waiting for a subway train at Chungmuro Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK