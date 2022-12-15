Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours
22:27 December 15, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul subway train malfunctioned and stopped over a bridge on the Han River on Thursday, leaving some 500 passengers trapped and stranded for two hours, according to officials.
The Line 1 subway train heading toward Noryangjin Station from Yongsan Station in central Seoul malfunctioned and halted on the Hangang Railroad Bridge at 7:58 p.m.
The state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) is currently towing the train with another railcar. Other rail operations were also affected due to the incident.
