Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #subway train #KORAIL

(LEAD) Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours

23:22 December 15, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES last 3 paras with more details; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul subway train malfunctioned and stopped over a bridge on the Han River on Thursday, leaving some 500 passengers trapped and stranded for over two hours, according to officials.

The Line 1 subway train heading toward Noryangjin Station from Yongsan Station in central Seoul malfunctioned and halted on the Hangang Railroad Bridge at 7:58 p.m.

The state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) towed the train with another railcar to Noryangjin Station at 10:05 p.m.

Due to the incident, about 50 train operations were delayed by as long as 50 minutes.

A KORAIL official said it plans to investigate the exact cause of the malfunction.

A Seoul subway train moves slowly along the Hangang Railroad Bridge on Dec. 15, 2022. A subway train malfunctioned and halted over the bridge earlier in the night, leaving 500 passengers stranded for over two hours. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK