(LEAD) Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul subway train malfunctioned and stopped over a bridge on the Han River on Thursday, leaving some 500 passengers trapped and stranded for over two hours, according to officials.
The Line 1 subway train heading toward Noryangjin Station from Yongsan Station in central Seoul malfunctioned and halted on the Hangang Railroad Bridge at 7:58 p.m.
The state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) towed the train with another railcar to Noryangjin Station at 10:05 p.m.
Due to the incident, about 50 train operations were delayed by as long as 50 minutes.
A KORAIL official said it plans to investigate the exact cause of the malfunction.
