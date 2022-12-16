U.S., S. Korea vow to counter N. Korean cyber threats in policy consultative meeting
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States recently held their sixth Cyber Policy Consultations in Washington to discuss ways to enhance their cooperation on cybersecurity and promote international cyberspace security, the U.S. Department of State said Thursday.
The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to counter cyber threats posed by North Korea, the state department said in a released statement.
"Participants explored new ways for the United States and the Republic of Korea to promote an open, interoperable, secure, and reliable Internet and stable cyberspace," it said of the talks held in Washington.
"In particular, the United States and the Republic of Korea reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation to counter DPRK cyber threats, including the DPRK's efforts to generate revenue through malicious cyber activity to support the regime's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," added the statement, referring to South Korea by its official name.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
Washington says the North is increasingly relying on illegal cyber activities, such as virtual currency heists, to fund its illicit weapons development programs.
Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies, earlier noted that up to 30 percent of funds for North Korea's illicit weapons programs may come from illegal cyber activities.
The state department said the meeting was co-chaired by U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick and South Korea's Foreign Ministry Ambassador for International Security Affairs Cho Hyun-woo.
