(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 16)

The reactor also symbolizes the end of the nuclear phase-out policy stubbornly pushed by the anti-nuclear former President Moon Jae-in. Shin Hanul No. 1 was a scapegoat of the policy. Its commercial operation was scheduled to begin in 2017, but it was delayed for five years, affected by the policy. The Yoon administration is trying to restore the ecology of the domestic nuclear power industry, which was driven by Moon's policy to the brink of breaking down.