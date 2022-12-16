(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 16)
Korea's loss of pediatricians
Government must prevent collapse of children's medical care
A local hospital made headlines on Monday, announcing that it will not offer hospitalization services for sick children temporarily.
The reason was simple: the hospital has only one pediatric resident left.
One might think the hospital was a small neighborhood clinic. Yet the institution ― Gachon University Gil Medical Center ― is one of Korea's five largest medical institutions based on number of beds. It is located in Incheon, the nation's third-largest metropolis and home to a global airport.
The shocking news demonstrated how fast Korean pediatricians are leaving the medical field. Even more astonishingly, few in the medical community were surprised at the news, thinking it was inevitable.
So, parents whose children have fevers of 40 degrees must wander around to hospitals for hours at night or on weekends. Greeting them in emergency rooms are mostly pediatric specialists in their 50s and 60s, as medical residents in the pediatric field have transferred to other specialties. Parents who get to meet doctors at all are fortunate because many return home after waiting hours to no avail.
This pathetic scene and Korea having the lowest birthrate in the world pose another question: which comes first, the chicken or the egg?
Low birthrates are a common problem in industrialized countries. Still, nowhere else is this problem more serious than here, as the continually plunging fertility rate sharply reduces the number of child patients. These young patients are also far more challenging to treat than adults, requiring more nurses and higher labor costs. On the other hand, infants and adolescents consume fewer medications and undergo fewer tests. If something goes wrong, anxious and angry parents could end up cursing or even hitting doctors ― or bringing them to court.
However, medical fees are too low to keep pediatricians in the field. Medical policymakers and the state health insurance agency have set reimbursement levels based only on the theory of supply and demand. However, pediatrics ― and the entire medical industry for that matter ― is one area that cannot be entirely left to the invisible hand. Korea is a free democracy guaranteeing occupational freedom for all people, even if they are well-paid physicians. The state cannot force people to take difficult, demanding or low-paying jobs.
That explains why in the U.S., they give seemingly great rewards to chest surgeons who conduct cardiovascular operations. There, the health authorities put aside economic feasibility, knowing the impact on society if they don't do so. In Sweden, the government measures regional pregnancies, childbirths, newborn care, fetal deaths and infant mortality rates. The state also provides free prenatal checks and medical care. Japan formed a network for newborns a decade ago and has collected data. The Japanese government registers premature babies weighing 2.5 kg or less and subsidizes all treatment costs from the 22nd week.
Compare these efforts with those of the Korean government, which has recently raised child-rearing incentives from 700,000 won ($540) to 1 million won monthly for children under 11 months old. In contrast, a professor recently suggested that the Korean government provide 100 million won per newborn. In terms of money alone, even that amount would be far too small. Some doctors predict few delivery doctors will remain after a decade.
The ongoing situation shows another fundamental problem across Korea. In this society gripped by individualism and familism, people do not join forces to build infrastructure commonly needed for the community, whether it is healthcare or education. So, parents harshly criticize the ever-changing college entry system but push their children into it no matter what, without trying to improve the whole system by working together. Likewise, parents only care about raising their children ― no matter how expensive it is ― instead of expanding public childcare.
The Yoon Suk-yeol administration cannot waste any more time preventing the collapse of the pediatric care system. It must take all the steps available immediately and comprehensively. Ideology and even major issues like national security can be considered later if people are not having children and hard-won babies are getting sick and dying.
The situation will become an even more severe medical crisis than the COVID-19 pandemic next March when senior residents become specialists. Korea's field of pediatrics as a whole needs CPR.
(END)