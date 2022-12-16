(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 16)

Low birthrates are a common problem in industrialized countries. Still, nowhere else is this problem more serious than here, as the continually plunging fertility rate sharply reduces the number of child patients. These young patients are also far more challenging to treat than adults, requiring more nurses and higher labor costs. On the other hand, infants and adolescents consume fewer medications and undergo fewer tests. If something goes wrong, anxious and angry parents could end up cursing or even hitting doctors ― or bringing them to court.