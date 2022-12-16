Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:01 December 16, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-11 Sunny 20

Incheon -3/-9 Sunny 20

Suwon -2/-11 Sunny 20

Cheongju -1/-7 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 00/-8 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 00/-13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 05/-4 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 01/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 02/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeju 06/04 Rain 30

Daegu 03/-4 Sunny 20

Busan 06/00 Sunny 20

(END)

