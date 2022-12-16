Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PM-safety measures

PM calls for safety measures for year-end, New Year's gatherings

09:59 December 16, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for safety measures for large-scale year-end and New Year's celebrations, including a major fireworks festival in the southern port city of Busan, his office said Friday.

Han instructed relevant authorities and local governments to "thoroughly implement a festival safety management plan in preparation for overcrowding, including the management of visitors' movements, the installation of safety lines and the deployment of safety personnel," the office said in a statement.

Han called for them to check the stages for such gatherings and other festival-related facilities, it said.

Han also asked heads of local governments to provide guidance to festival participants in advance so they can follow basic safety rules, it said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK