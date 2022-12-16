PM calls for safety measures for year-end, New Year's gatherings
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for safety measures for large-scale year-end and New Year's celebrations, including a major fireworks festival in the southern port city of Busan, his office said Friday.
Han instructed relevant authorities and local governments to "thoroughly implement a festival safety management plan in preparation for overcrowding, including the management of visitors' movements, the installation of safety lines and the deployment of safety personnel," the office said in a statement.
Han called for them to check the stages for such gatherings and other festival-related facilities, it said.
Han also asked heads of local governments to provide guidance to festival participants in advance so they can follow basic safety rules, it said.
