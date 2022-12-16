Pianist Cho Seong-jin pre-releases single from upcoming Handel album
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Pianist Cho Seong-jin on Friday unveiled a minuet piano single by George Frideric Handel to be included on his upcoming solo album, Universal Music Group said.
The winner of the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition selected "Handel: Suite in B-Flat Major, HWV 434: IV. Minuet" for the pre-release of the official solo album, "The Handel Project," slated for global release in February.
The piece was composed for harpsichord, a popular instrument from the 16th to the 18th century, and was arranged by Wilhelm Kempff for piano.
"I thought this piece was very beautiful, and the kind of music I want to play some day," Cho was quoted as saying in a press release.
The 28-year-old, best known as a Chopin specialist, said he picked Handel for his new project as he has been fond of Baroque composers, including Handel, Jean-Philippe Rameau and Armand-Louis Couperin, since his teenage years.
"Bach is the most famous composer from the Baroque period," he said. "Although Handel's harpsichord suites haven't been much played by contemporary pianists, I discovered the pieces a few years ago and learned about their greatness."
The new album, composed of Handel's three keyboard suites and Johannes Brahms' Handel variations, will be released by Universal Music's classic label, Deutsche Grammophon, on Feb. 3.
Following its release, Cho plans to go on Handel recital tours in eight cities -- Hanover, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Dortmund, London, Milan, Berlin and Vienna -- according to Universal Music.
