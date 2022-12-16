Seoul's bourse operator opens 3rd overseas office in Frankfurt
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange (KRX) said Friday it has opened an office in Germany to carry out regulatory work and build networks with financial institutions in Europe.
The KRX held a ceremony Thursday (local time) to mark the opening of the office in Frankfurt, its third overseas office following ones in Beijing and Singapore launched in 2008 and 2017, respectively, according to the bourse operator.
The Frankfurt office will handle regulatory work related to the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) in the European Union and build networks with bourse operators and financial institutions in the zone, the KRX said.
The BMR is a regime that was introduced in 2018 to improve transparency and oversight over the benchmark process in the EU region.
At the ceremony, KRX chief Sohn Byung-doo expressed an intent to get South Korean stock market indexes certified by the BMR regime, which he expected would lead to a rise in foreigners' investment in South Korea's capital market.
