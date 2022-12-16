Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea has successfully conducted a test to verify the "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" features in developing another "new-type strategic weapon system," according to its state media Friday.
"An important institute under the Academy of Defence Science succeeded in the static firing test of high-thrust solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140tf (ton-force), the first of its kind in the country, at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the morning of Dec. 15," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.
-----------------
(Yearender) Yoon wraps up 1st year in office amid signs of rebounding from record-low approval ratings
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is wrapping up his first year in office marked by record-low approval ratings blamable in part on unpopular policy and personnel decisions and a series of gaffes at home and abroad, though the numbers have recently shown signs of picking up.
Yoon's approval rating plunged from 52 percent in his first week in office to 24 percent in the first week of August, according to Gallup Korea, a number rarely seen during previous presidencies.
-----------------
(Yearender) Inflation, weak exports weigh down post-pandemic recovery in 2022
SEOUL -- South Korea took advantage of post-pandemic recovery through early 2022, but this year was overall challenging for the export-dependent nation as it felt the pinch of inflation sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war resulting in monetary tightening moves and slowed exports.
Earlier this year, the South Korean government painted a rosy picture of a 3.1 percent growth for Asia's No. 4 economy, citing post-pandemic normalcy and improved trade. The finance ministry and the central bank currently estimate this year's growth to hover around 2.6 percent.
-----------------
(Yearender) After tumultuous year, uncertainty shrouds Korean Peninsula security landscape
SEOUL -- As a turbulent year in regional security, dotted with North Korea's frantic missile launches amid stalled dialogue and complex geopolitics, draws to a close, uncertainty still looms large on the Korean Peninsula.
This year, the Kim Jong-un regime fired more than 60 ballistic missiles into the ocean, a single-year record, while codifying an aggressive nuclear policy, shunning diplomacy with Seoul and Washington, and asserting a principle of "power for power and head-on contest."
-----------------
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 36 percent, a poll showed Friday, breaking through the mid-30 percent range for the first time in five months.
Positive assessment of Yoon's performance added 3 percentage points from the previous week, rising for a fourth consecutive week, while negative assessment fell 3 percentage points to 56 percent in the same period.
-----------------
Failed Hyunmoo-2C missile launch apparently caused by gyroscope error: military
SEOUL -- South Korean military investigators said Friday the botched launch of a homegrown ballistic missile in October appears to have been caused by an error related to a component measuring the missile's airborne attitude.
The authorities announced the outcome of their two-month probe into the failure in the Oct. 4 firing of the Hyunmoo-2C missile, which raised doubts over its performance and reliability, as well as operators' proficiency.
-----------------
U.N. General Assembly passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 18th consecutive year
WASHINGTON -- The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution calling for international efforts to improve human rights conditions in the reclusive state.
It marks the 18th consecutive year the world body adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights.
