4 1/2-year prison term finalized for ex-lawmaker for embezzlement, bribery

14:18 December 16, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court finalized a prison term of 4 1/2 years for a former four-term lawmaker, Hong Moon-jong, on Friday for embezzlement and bribery.

The top court also upheld an appellate court's order for a fine of 50 million won (US$38,000) and a forfeiture of 47.6 million won to the former politician.

Hong was indicted on charges of embezzling 7.5 billion won of funds at his private education foundation, where he was the board chairman between 2012 and 2013.

He was also charged with receiving some 82 million won in bribes from two workers at a technology firm between 2013 and 2015.

The former lawmaker is known for his close ties to former President Park Geun-hye. He was a leader of a minor far-right political party loyal to Park.

