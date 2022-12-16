N. Korea seems to be prepping military parade in Pyongyang: Seoul official
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has shown signs of preparing for another military parade in Pyongyang apparently in connection with a major political schedule next year, a South Korean military official said Friday.
NK News, a media outlet on the reclusive state, earlier reported, citing Planet Labs satellite imagery, that thousands of troops have started large-scale training for a parade at the Mirim training grounds in southeast Pyongyang.
It said such a parade could take place on Jan. 8, the birthday of leader Kim Jong-un, or Feb. 8, when the North is to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its Korean People's Army.
"It is difficult to pinpoint the timing (of the parade), but we have been paying keen attention to the signs that (the North) is preparing for a military parade in connection with a political schedule next year," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
