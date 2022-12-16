Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea says it tested high-thrust solid-fuel engine to develop new strategic weapon
SEOUL -- North Korea has successfully conducted a test to verify the "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" features in developing another "new-type strategic weapon system," according to its state media Friday.
The North's Academy of Defence Science succeeded in the "static firing test of high-thrust solid-fuel motor" with a thrust of 140 ton-force at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Thursday morning, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.
N. Korea seems to be prepping military parade in Pyongyang: Seoul official
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has shown signs of preparing for another military parade in Pyongyang apparently in connection with a major political schedule next year, a South Korean military official said Friday.
NK News, a media outlet on the reclusive state, earlier reported, citing Planet Labs satellite imagery, that thousands of troops have started large-scale training for a parade at the Mirim training grounds in southeast Pyongyang.
N. Korea likely to focus on building 'three axes' of its weapons system next year: expert
SEOUL -- North Korea is likely to push forward with the development of its strategic and tactical nuclear weapons as well as reconnaissance satellites next year as Pyongyang seeks to strengthen its nuclear and missile capabilities, according to an expert Friday.
"For the goal of the North Korean version of possessing 'two bombs and one satellite,' the North is likely to develop the three axes (of its weapons system) -- intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and reconnaissance satellites," Hong Min, a researcher at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), said.
