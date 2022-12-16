Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK-chronology

Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 December 16, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Dec. 12 -- U.S. has 'strong support' from majority of UNSC members against N.K. provocations: mission

13 -- Unification minister vows efforts to resume inter-Korean contact next year

14 -- U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea

15 -- U.N. General Assembly passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 18th consecutive year

S. Korean groups send 1.2 bln won worth of nutritional goods to N. Korea in aid program: ministry

16 -- N. Korea claims successful test of 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' at satellite launching site
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK