Students activists nabbed for trespassing at ruling party headquarters
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Six university students affiliated with a progressive group were arrested Friday for trespassing at the headquarters of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), police said.
The members of the Korean University Progressive Union were caught at the site for illegally entering the PPP head office, located in Yeouido in Seoul, around 1 p.m., according to police.
The students were demanding talks with PPP chief Rep. Chung Jin-suk, police said.
The union earlier released a statement, urging the dissolution of the PPP for disrupting a special committee in charge of a parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon tragedy that killed 158 people.
The PPP members of the committee offered to leave the committee in protest, shortly after the National Assembly, led by the main opposition Democratic Party, passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.
sje@yna.co.kr