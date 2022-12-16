Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) SPC Chairman Hur indicted on breach of trust charges
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Friday indicted Hur Young-in, the chair of the nation's largest bakery chain, SPC Group, on breach of trust charges for underselling stocks held by group affiliates in a suspected attempt to evade the gift tax.
Hur was accused of selling stocks of Mildawon, a grain company wholly owned by his family, at 255 won (US$0.19) per share in December 2012, far cheaper than the estimated 2011 price of 1,180 won or their 2008 acquisition price of 3,038 won.
-----------------
Students activists nabbed for trespassing at ruling party headquarters
SEOUL -- Six university students affiliated with a progressive group were arrested Friday for trespassing at the headquarters of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), police said.
The members of the Korean University Progressive Union were caught at the site for illegally entering the PPP head office, located in Yeouido in Seoul, around 1 p.m., according to police.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon nominates infectious disease expert as new chief of KDCA
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has nominated an infectious disease expert to head the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) following the resignation offer of its current chief, his office said Friday.
Jee Young-mee, CEO of Institut Pasteur Korea, is set to replace Peck Kyong-ran as commissioner of the public health agency, the presidential office said in a statement.
-----------------
N. Korea seems to be prepping military parade in Pyongyang: Seoul official
SEOUL -- North Korea has shown signs of preparing for another military parade in Pyongyang apparently in connection with a major political schedule next year, a South Korean military official said Friday.
NK News, a media outlet on the reclusive state, earlier reported, citing Planet Labs satellite imagery, that thousands of troops have started large-scale training for a parade at the Mirim training grounds in southeast Pyongyang.
-----------------
N. Korea likely to focus on building 'three axes' of its weapons system next year: expert
SEOUL -- North Korea is likely to push forward with the development of its strategic and tactical nuclear weapons as well as reconnaissance satellites next year as Pyongyang seeks to strengthen its nuclear and missile capabilities, according to an expert Friday.
"For the goal of the North Korean version of possessing 'two bombs and one satellite,' the North is likely to develop the three axes (of its weapons system) -- intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and reconnaissance satellites," Hong Min, a researcher at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), said.
-----------------
Star-studded 'The Match' skips theaters, goes straight to Netflix
SEOUL -- "The Match," a highly anticipated Korean film about professional Go players, will skip theaters and go straight to Netflix for global release, the streaming service said Friday.
The movie is based on a true story of two legendary Go players -- Cho Hoon-hyun (Lee Byung-hun) and his protege and future rival Lee Chang-ho (Yoo Ah-in).
-----------------
Yoon renews promise to support technically skilled people
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol held a luncheon with participants of this year's WorldSkills Competition on Friday and lauded their achievement in placing second overall.
South Korea sent 51 contestants to the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, which was held from September to November in 15 countries and regions, and won 11 gold medals, eight silver and nine bronze, to place second after China.
-----------------
Seoul shares end lower on growing recession fears
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished slightly lower Friday as investors worried about a global economic slowdown amid the Federal Reserve's continued push for aggressive monetary tightening. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 0.95 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,360.02, extending a losing streak to a second session.
(END)